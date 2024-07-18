PCG, US conduct joint exercises on Lubang Island

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and its counterpart from the United States (US) successfully conducted a Joint Passing Exercise (Passex) in the vicinity of Lubang Island, which is around 40 kilometers west of Calatagan, Batangas.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, the PCG said the Passex, which was participated by its BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV 9702) and the US Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL-751), was conducted on Tuesday, July 16, highlighting the closer and expanding relations between the Coast Guards of the two allied nations with similar mandates, values, and objectives of maritime safety and environmental protection and maintaining a rules-based maritime order.

The Passex focused on simulating various scenarios, including Search and Rescue (SAR), firefighting, communication exercises (Comex), and medical evacuation (Medevac).

“By sharing best practices, concepts, doctrines, and standard operating procedures, the PCG and USCG enhance their respective capabilities to respond to maritime emergencies and contingencies,” the PCG said.

“The PCG, alongside its partners and allies in the USCG, will continue to expand their collaboration and jointly strengthen their capabilities to effectively respond to maritime contingencies and promote a safe, secure and peaceful rules-based maritime order,” it added.

Before the Passex, maritime expert and former US Air Force official Ray Powell said China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel 5303 was monitored while in the conduct of an “intrusive patrol” near Lubang Island, in the vicinity of Mindoro on Sunday, July 14.

Powell said the vessel moved close to the Philippine coastline, around 35 to 40 nautical miles from northern Palawan near El Nido.

This was confirmed by the Philippine Navy.

Meanwhile, in a media forum, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea (WPS) Commodore Jay Tarriela said the CCG’s “monster ship” remains anchored in Escoda Shoal, which is about 75 nautical miles from Palawan, within the Philippines’ 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone, since July 3.

“I would like to confirm that as of 7:30 in the morning, the last image that I got from our Coast Guard personnel, the CCG monster ship remains to be inside the Escoda Shoal. It never departed and is still anchored there,” he added.

The PCG deployed its BRP Teresa Magbanua in the shoal since April following the reported reclamation activities of China in the area.

The PCG has been constantly challenging the Monster Ship but to no response. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)