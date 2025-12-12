PCG welcomes first female paratroopers

MANILA – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Friday marked a new milestone after three women completed the PCG’s airborne course and became the agency’s first female paratroopers.

In a statement, PCG Commandant, Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, said Lt. Junior Grade Deborah Magannon, Seawoman First Honey Beverly Seblos, and Apprentice Seawoman Sahada Sakib completed the demanding course with “grit, discipline, and heart.”

“Their achievement is more than a badge; it’s a breakthrough for every woman in uniform and every young Filipina who dreams of serving the nation,” Gavan said.

Aircraft counter hijacking course graduates

On the other hand, PCG announced that its three personnel also completed the highly specialized Aircraft Counter Hijacking Course Class 02-2025 on Dec. 9.

The course graduates include Lt. Cyril Pearl Castroverde, Lt. Junior Grade Roland Addam Blanza Jr., and PO3 Christopher Lee Bien, and are the first in the PCG to pass the tactical program.

The graduates represent the PCG’s efforts in boosting its operational readiness against modern and evolving threats such as chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and other security threats.

The training was conducted by the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEG).

During their graduation, the team of Castroverde was adjudged “Best Team for the Course.” (PNA)