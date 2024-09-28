PCG welcomes new spokesperson; Balilo retires

MANILA – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Friday welcomed Commodore Algier Ricafrente as its new spokesperson, replacing Rear Admiral Armando Balilo who is set to retire on Monday.

Ricafrente was also appointed as the acting commander of the PCG Public Affairs Service (CGPAS) during the turnover ceremony at the PCG headquarters in Port Area, Manila.

He likewise holds the post Office of the Deputy Chief of Coast Guard Staff for International Affairs.

Balilo thanked the CGPAS and the media for supporting the PCG information operations toward expanding public awareness on its plans, policies and operations.

“You always give us an opportunity to effectively manage all crises by reporting balanced, accurate and truthful news reports,” he said.

Balilo called on CGPAS staff and the media to welcome Ricafrente and to continue supporting the PCG.

“I hope that this turnover ceremony will further ignite our desire to transform the nation through stories that are truthful, useful and worthy of dissemination. Let us keep on strengthening our relationship as we work toward providing better service to the Filipino nation,” he said.

Balilo’s retirement comes as he completes his mandatory service of 30 years. He started serving as PCG spokesperson in 2003 and worked under 19 PCG commandants.

Balilo also previously served as Civil Relations Service commander. (PNA)