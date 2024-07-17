PCGA welcomes First Lady Marcos as Auxiliary Vice Admiral

FIRST Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos receives Auxiliary Vice Admiral rank and joins Philippine Coast Guard Auxilliary (PCGA) members in BRP Gabriela Silang, South Harbor, Manila on Thursday, July 16, 2024.

The oath-taking was presided by the Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista and PCG Commandant, CG Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan.

“Recently, the First Lady has participated in the rehabilitation of the Pasig River, which is in tune with the PCG’s efforts to preserve our rivers and seas. Like the Philippine Coast Guard, the First Lady embodies the highest ideals of service, dedication, and patriotism, and does so with unmatched grace and sophistication,” said PCG Admiral Gavan.

Aside from being a lawyer, First Lady Marcos is also an educator and an advocate for culture and arts. On joining the PCGA, Marcos emphasized her story to inspire the patriotic men and women to fulfill their duty in serving the country.

PCGA highlights their partnership with PCG on anchoring their job on its mission to serve, protect and conserve the marine environment and its resources here in the Philippines.

“[The PCGA] has always been a steadfast partner of the PCG in its mission of promoting the safety of life and property at sea, preserving the marine environment, conducting maritime search and rescue, and such other activities that enhance maritime community relations. The PCGA has provided invaluable support to our communities in times of need,” the Coast Guard Commandant expressed.

First Lady Vice Admiral Marcos further expressed her gratitude towards the maritime safety officers in upholding the country's marine welfare especially with the ongoing fight for West Philippine Sea (WPS). (Grezel Balbutin, VSU intern)

