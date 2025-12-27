PCO: More personalities in flood control mess to face jail in New Year

MANILA – More individuals are expected to face accountability in the New Year, as the investigation into flood control anomalies continues, Malacañang said on Friday.

This comes as Presidential Communications Office Acting Secretary Dave Gomez acknowledged that some quarters are referring to the controversial contractor couple, Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya and Cezarah Rowena “Sarah” Discaya, as the “new Napoles.”

In a statement, Gomez said the Discaya couple’s unexplained wealth is “ten times” greater than the Napoles’ ill-gotten wealth.

Gomez noted that those involved in the flood control mess have been held accountable faster, adding that the Discayas spent Christmas in detention.

“The flood control investigation does not end on Dec. 25. It's only been a little over four months,” he said.

“The Napoles probe took almost a year before people were sent to jail. There will surely be more thrown behind bars in the New Year.”

Fight vs. corruption ‘far from over’

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro, in a separate statement, said the Marcos administration’s fight against corruption is “far from over.”

She noted that all relevant investigative bodies, including the Independent Commission for Infrastructure, are working to gather evidence so that the culprits may be prosecuted for their illegal acts.

“Rule of law should always be observed, and mere hearsay evidence is generally inadmissible and has no room to be entertained,” Castro said.

“President Marcos, Jr. is clear in his pronouncement, ‘Managot ang lahat ng dapat managot (Hold accountable everyone who should be held accountable),’ whether they are relatives, friends, and allies,” she added. (PNA)