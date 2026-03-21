106 Filipinos from Israel repatriated; safety protocols in place

MANILA – The Philippine government has successfully repatriated 106 Filipinos from Israel amid the ongoing security tensions in the region, Philippine Ambassador to Israel Aileen Mendiola confirmed on Friday.

During a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon interview, Mendiola reported that the repatriation efforts utilized multiple border crossings to ensure the safe passage of the Filipinos.

"We repatriated or assisted in the repatriation of 106 na kababayan natin. Ang 77 dito, dinaan namin via Egypt. Actually kahapon, nagpa-repat kami ng 26 mga kababayan natin, kasama doon iyong isang two-month-old baby, infant; iyong iba dinaan namin via Amman (We repatriated or assisted in the repatriation of 106 of our fellow citizens. Of this number, 77 were processed via Egypt. In fact, just yesterday, we repatriated 26 more of our countrymen, including a two-month-old infant; the others were assisted via Amman)," Mendiola said.

She said the recent batch of 26 individuals crossed via the Taba Border between Israel and Egypt, while 28 others were assisted through Jordan via the Allenby or Sheik Hussein crossings. One individual was able to return immediately via a humanitarian flight.

Data from Israel’s immigration as of February this year show there are 26,675 Filipinos in the country, the majority of whom are employed as caregivers.

Despite the situation, only a small fraction, around 81 individuals as of recent figures, have signified their intent to be repatriated.

Mendiola said many choose to stay due to job stability and the availability of safety infrastructures.

She also debunked reports claiming discrimination against migrant workers regarding bomb shelter access, clarifying that Israeli law mandates shelters be open to everyone.

The Embassy has implemented various measures to ensure the welfare of Filipinos, including the distribution of 665 food packs to hotel workers and the maintenance of active communication lines through WhatsApp and social media.

Regarding safety protocols, Mendiola urged Filipinos to download the "Home Front Command" app and prepare "Go Bags" containing essential documents, food, and medicine.

"Importante kapag tumunog iyon, iyong first na tunog pa lang, leave everything, go to the shelter, seek shelter immediately. Don’t do anything else, iyon ang gawin mo iyon (It is vital to react at the very first sound of the alarm. Drop everything and seek shelter immediately. Do not attempt to do anything else, prioritize your safety above all)," she advised.

Mendiola also warned against the spread of artificial intelligence-generated fake news and images showing "decimated" areas, urging the families of overseas Filipino workers to rely on direct communication with their loved ones and official embassy channels. (PNA)