PCSO donates 5 ultra-portable AI X-ray units to PH Navy

MANILA – The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Thursday donated five battery-operated, ultra-portable AI X-ray units to the Philippine Navy.

"These units aren't just gadgets; they are lifesavers designed to go wherever the Navy goes —from remote outposts to the middle of the sea," PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles said in a statement Friday.

Each unit weighs 2.4 kilograms and is designed for emergency use aboard ships, PCSO said.

The devices have built-in AI that provides instant diagnostic leads, "allowing for split-second medical decisions when every moment counts," it added.

They also operate without a fixed power source, ensuring medical readiness in remote maritime areas.

Vice Admiral Jose Ma. Ambrosio Ezpeleta received the units for the Philippine Navy.

Robles said the donation, funded through the Medical Equipment Donation Program, was made possible by strong public support for PCSO gaming products.

"At PCSO, every peso has a purpose. We are prioritizing partnerships that save lives in remote areas. This is the first of its kind in the entire AFP (Armed forces of the Philippines), and it ensures our sailors and marines have top-tier diagnostics even in the middle of the ocean," he said.

Ezpeleta called the donation a major boost to the Philippine Navy's disaster response and combat casualty care.

"By bringing the 'hospital' to the ship, the Navy can now diagnose injuries or illnesses (like TB) on-site, reducing the need for risky medical evacuations," he said. (PNA)