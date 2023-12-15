PCSO launches e-lotto

THE Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) launched on Friday, December 15, 2023, the test run of e-lotto, the digital version of the traditional lottery games.

The PCSO said the web-based application betting platform aims to provide a safe, modern, convenient and accessible gaming experience to the Filipino people.

Aside from enabling players to place their bets online, winnings can also be already received through electronic channels.

"E-Lotto is a significant milestone for PCSO as we embrace the digital era and cater to the evolving needs of our players," PCSO general manager Mel Robles said in a press conference.

"With E-Lotto, players can now conveniently place bets, choose their lucky numbers, and win exciting cash prizes from the comfort of their own homes," he added.

Robles expressed optimism that bringing the numbers game online will attract more players both here and abroad, which also means increased revenue for charitable initiatives “ultimately uplifting the lives of millions across the nation.”

He said e-lotto is also seen to address the proliferation of illicit online number games and ensure that revenue is remitted to government coffers, contributing to the nation's progress.

E-Lotto can be accessed through www.PCSO.gov.ph by scanning the provided QR code and completing the registration process.

The PCSO assured, though, the strict registration process to ensure that minors will not get through.

It noted that the system can also suspend and perpetually block a player’s account if any misrepresentation is found.

Next year, the E-Lotto application will be available for download on both Google Play and iOS platforms.

Payment methods include Gcash while negotiations, according to Robles, to introduce additional third-party gateway payments such as banks and e-wallets are already in process. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)