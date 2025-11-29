PCSO nears 100% nat’l coverage with 10 more patient transport vehicles

MANILA – The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Friday turned over 10 more Patient Transport Vehicles (PTVs) to a number of local government units, bringing the national total to 1,630 PTV units distributed, representing a 99-percent coverage.

In a ceremony at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City, the PCSO handed the PTVs to the local chief executives of San Pedro City, Calapan City, Legazpi City, Ilagan City, Malolos City, Muñoz City, San Jose City, Olongapo City, Iriga City and Angeles City.

This initiative is in fulfillment of the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to equip all provinces, cities, and municipalities with Patient Transport Vehicles under the Medical Transport Vehicle Donation Program (MTVDP) — a key government strategy to strengthen universal access to emergency medical care.

The PTVs underscore the administration’s commitment to improving the country’s emergency care network.

Each unit is outfitted with essential medical transport equipment such as a stretcher, oxygen tank, wheelchair, first-aid kit, blood pressure monitor, and medicine cabinet, ensuring the safe and timely transfer of patients to health facilities.

When President Marcos assumed office in 2022, the PCSO had already delivered 680 PTVs nationwide. This number grew rapidly in 2025 as the agency intensified its implementation of the MTVDP, marking several record-setting milestones.

Last Nov. 25, the PCSO distributed 82 PTVs in Bacolod City which brought the total coverage of its distribution to 98 percent.

The PCSO said these consistent milestones demonstrate its unwavering commitment to ensuring that communities—from major cities to rural municipalities—have access to reliable, lifesaving medical transport services.

For 2025, the PCSO has allocated PHP1 billion for the procurement of 395 more PTVs, with the goal of completing the distribution and achieving 100% nationwide coverage by year-end. (Christopher Lloyd Caliwan/PNA)