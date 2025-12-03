PCSO tops GOCC performance evaluation awards

MANILA – The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) topped the Governance Commission for Government-Owned or -Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) or GCG performance evaluation awards, highlighting the agency’s superlative performance score of more than 100 percent for 2024.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PCSO surpassed other top-ranking GOCCs recognized for exemplary performance, demonstrating the agency’s drive toward accountability, good governance, and improved citizen-centered service delivery during the awarding ceremony organized by the GCG on Monday in Parañaque City.

The GCG awarded the PCSO with the best performance rating of 100.63 percent, besting other GOCCs. Other GOCCs awarded were the Mactan-Cebu Airport Authority which placed 2nd with a score of 100.16 percent, and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) which placed 3rd with 99.92 percent.

The other GOCCS who also received awards were Clark International Airport Corporation, Landbank of the Philippines, Landbank Countryside Development Foundation, Inc., Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System-Regulatory Office, National Tobacco Administration, and Social Security System.

The GCG said the PCSO's 2024 score reflected its strong performance across all major indicators set by the GCG in terms of social impact, sustained and increased revenues, collection efficiency, budget utilization, customer satisfaction, improved process efficiency, ISO certification, human resource development, advancement in technology, among others.

The agency also earned an additional point for full compliance with Republic Act 9710, or the Magna Carta of Women, through its Gender and Development programs.

PCSO Chairman Felix Reyes, General Manager Melquiades Robles, and members of the PCSO Board of Directors accepted the award.

“There is no greater motivation a government agency can have than putting its heart and soul into charity and public service. But this recognition inspires us more to work even harder and uphold a culture of excellence in serving the people,” Robles, who was separately recognized as one of three Leadership Award Finalists for 2024, said.