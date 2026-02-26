PDEA, BOC forge pact vs. drug smuggling

MANILA – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Bureau of Customs (BOC) have renewed their partnership to prevent the entry of illegal drugs and controlled precursors and essential chemicals (CPECs) into the country.

The two agencies formalized the partnership through a memorandum of agreement (MOA) signed Thursday in Quezon City by PDEA Director General Undersecretary Isagani Nerez and BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno.

Under the MOA, the two agencies will enhance operational coordination through advanced information-sharing, integrated systems and joint efforts targeting the smuggling, importation, transportation and transshipment of dangerous drugs and CPECs.

"This agreement sends a clear message to drug syndicates: our ports are not safe havens for drug trafficking. By combining PDEA’s expertise with BOC’s border control capabilities, we are determined to intercept illegal drugs before they reach our communities," Nerez said.

The MOA also emphasized digital innovation as a cornerstone of border security, with both agencies implementing integrated databases, pre-shipment inspection systems, and modernized scanning facilities.

A central feature of the partnership is the establishment of a Drug Interdiction Task Group, designed to foster closer collaboration between PDEA and BOC.

The task group will oversee intelligence exchange, joint investigation of suspected drug smuggling activities and sharing of best practices and operational expertise. (PNA)