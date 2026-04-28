PDEA continues probe into ‘drug lord’ Sammy Uy amid conflicting claims

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) is still investigating the alleged role of a certain Sammy Uy in the illegal drug trade in the country.

In a radio interview on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, PDEA spokesperson Joseph Frederick Calulut said there is no final result yet in the years-long of ongoing investigation against Uy, who is being accused of being a “drug lord.”

“We are still conducting investigation nga po kung may involvement si Mr. Sammy Uy, considering na yan very common naman ‘yung pangalan ng taong ito. It is a known fact also na maraming mga foreign nationals or let us say Filipino-Chinese na magkakaparehas ang pangalan. So ‘yung mga iba baka gumagamit din ng ibang pangalan,” he said.

(We are still conducting an investigation to determine whether Mr. Sammy Uy is involved, considering that his name is quite common. It is also a known fact that many foreign nationals, or let’s say Filipino-Chinese individuals, share the same name. So it’s possible that others may also be using a different name.)

During the resumption of the impeachment hearings against Vice President Sara Duterte by the House Committee on Justice on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, former senator Antonio Trillanes IV claimed that the Duterte family received around P181,653,487.36 from alleged “drug lord” Samuel Uy.

Here is the breakdown of the amount each member of the Duterte family received from Uy according to Trillanes:

Former President Rodrigo Duterte -- P15656,692.14

Vice President Sara Duterte -- P22,322,538.22

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte -- P51,582,958.80

Davao Representative Paolo Duterte -- P38,814,437.39

Honeylet Avanceña/Veronica Duterte -- P53,276,860.55

(TPM/SunStar Philippines)