PDEA destroys P12.34B worth of illegal drugs

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) destroyed on Thursday, August 27, 2026, P12.34 billion worth of illegal drugs confiscated in various operations.

The disposal, through thermal decomposition, was held at the facility of Integrated Waste Management Inc. in Barangay Aguado, Trece Martires City, Cavite.

“This marks the largest volume of dangerous drugs destroyed by the agency this year to date,” PDEA said.

The destroyed illegal substances included 774,023.9425 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, with an estimated value of P12.06 billion.

The agency said the volume included 876,000 grams of shabu intercepted in MIMAROPA and 906,406.40 grams seized in Valenzuela City.

“The two operations alone accounted for approximately 1.7 metric tons of shabu, underscoring the scale of interdiction efforts that have disrupted the movement of illegal drugs into and within the country,” the agency said.

Aside from shabu, PDEA also destroyed 433,336.9546 grams of marijuana; 2,208.7373 grams of cocaine; 21.2214 grams of MDMA; 9.0571 grams of MDMA mixed with methamphetamine; 51 grams of diazepam; 2.7076 grams of ketamine; 22.1000 grams of nitrazepam; 4.2500 grams of psilocybin; 1,797 milliliters of liquid marijuana; 104,589.0500 milliliters of liquid methamphetamine hydrochloride; and 15,000 grams of assorted expired medicines.

The activity formed part of PDEA’s continuing efforts to ensure the proper and permanent disposition of confiscated dangerous drugs in accordance with established procedures.

It marked the final stage in the handling of seized substances that had completed the necessary legal processes for disposal.

“These drugs were taken off the streets through the hard work of our law enforcement personnel and other law enforcement agencies. Their incineration ensures that these substances can no longer return to the illegal drug market or pose a threat to our communities,” PDEA Director General Undersecretary Isagani Nerez said.

“More than two tons of dangerous drugs have now been permanently removed from the illegal drug trade. Behind this figure are continuous efforts by our personnel and partners to intercept illegal drugs before they reach our communities. We remain committed to sustaining these efforts and disrupting the illegal drug trade at every point in the supply chain,” Nerez added. (TPM)