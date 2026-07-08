PDEA destroys P1.91B in seized illegal drugs

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, destroyed over P1.91 billion worth of seized illegal drugs in Quezon City.

The public destruction was conducted at the Cosmopolitan Memorial Chapels and Crematory along Gregorio Araneta Avenue in Barangay Doña Imelda, where authorities incinerated dangerous drugs with a total estimated value of P1,913,229,701.78 through thermal decomposition.

The activity was carried out in the presence of officials from various government agencies, local officials, civil society organizations, and members of the media to promote transparency and accountability in the government’s anti-illegal drug campaign.

Among those who witnessed the destruction was Dangerous Drugs Board Chairman Secretary Oscar Valenzuela, who served as the guest of honor and speaker, along with representatives from the Department of Justice, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and various law enforcement agencies.

Destroyed were 335,668.1821 grams of solid dangerous drugs and 1,025.7000 milliliters of liquid dangerous drugs. These included 279,671.7975 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu), 55,618.9291 grams of marijuana, 202.6755 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy) contained in 316 capsules, 77.5000 grams of diazepam, 97.2800 grams of pseudoephedrine, 933.0000 milliliters of liquid marijuana, and 92.7000 milliliters of toluene.

According to PDEA, the drugs were seized during its operations and joint law enforcement efforts and were destroyed only after courts ordered their disposal following their use as evidence in successfully prosecuted cases.

PDEA Director General Undersecretary Isagani Nerez said the destruction of seized illegal drugs is as important as their confiscation to ensure that the narcotics never return to communities.

“Every gram of illegal drugs destroyed today represents lives protected, families spared from the devastating effects of drug abuse, and communities made safer. Once authorized by the courts, PDEA ensures that every confiscated drug is permanently destroyed,” Nerez said.

Nerez also expressed gratitude to the Regional Trial Courts for the swift prosecution of drug cases and the timely issuance of destruction orders, saying these measures help preserve the integrity of the justice system.

“The fight against illegal drugs requires a united front. Today’s destruction sends a clear message that the government remains steadfast in protecting every Filipino community from the threat of illegal drugs,” Nerez added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)