PDEA destroys P4.56B worth of illegal drugs in Cavite

Liquid drugs and substances, including amphetamine, liquid meth, marijuana extracts, toluene, and expired medicines, were also included.

PDEA said the drugs came from various anti-drug operations conducted with partner law enforcement agencies, as well as court-ordered disposals after cases were resolved and evidence was no longer needed.

This also includes over 43 kilograms of high-grade marijuana (kush) and more than 102 kilograms of cocaine recovered along coastal areas in Palawan between late 2025 and early 2026.

The confiscated drugs were incinerated under strict security protocols and are expected to be completely destroyed beyond recovery within 24 hours.

PDEA Director General Isagani Nerez said the agency continues to work closely with coastal communities to prevent maritime drug smuggling, noting their role in turning over recovered illegal substances.

Nerez emphasized that PDEA conducts regular, publicly witnessed destruction of seized drugs to prevent recycling and maintain public trust.

“PDEA is relentless not only in seizing these substances but also in ensuring that once they are taken off the streets, they are permanently destroyed,” he said.

“Our processes are deliberately open and closely monitored because the Filipino people deserve nothing less than full transparency. This is in line with the Bagong Pilipinas vision of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., where integrity, accountability, and decisive action define governance,” he added.

PDEA also commended regional trial courts for the swift resolution of drug cases, which allowed for the timely disposal of evidence, as well as partner agencies and communities supporting the anti-drug campaign.

Similar destruction activities are ongoing nationwide, with PDEA regional offices carrying out regular disposal operations in their respective areas. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)