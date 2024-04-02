PDEA disowns viral document showing Marcos as target of drug ops back in 2012

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) disowned the operational documents currently circulating on social media showing President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as among the targets of an anti-drug operation in 2012.

In a statement, PDEA said such documents were not in its Plans and Operations Reports Management Information System (Pormis).

“PDEA ran a check through its Plans and Operations Reports Management Information System or Pormis and found that no such operation was logged on said date,” it said.

“A critical feature of Pormis is that one cannot insert or tamper with recorded operations. All pre-operation documents are serialized and recorded in this database. This ensures the system's integrity and negates any doubt on the data the system contains,” it added.

The agency cautioned the public to be more careful in believing such “fake news,” noting that such documents can be generated through artificial intelligence.

The documents include an Authority to Operate and a Pre-Operation Report, both dated March 11, 2012 allegedly issued by PDEA.

Marcos was among the targets as stated in the pre-operation report along with some unidentified male and female cohorts.

It was stated in the document that there was information that the target personalities were “frequently using illegal drugs” inside a condominium unit in Makati City. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)