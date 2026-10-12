PDEA identifies Filipino arrested in Laos over illegal drug shipment

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) has identified two individuals involved in the foiled attempt to transport billions of pesos worth of illegal drugs into the country from Laos.

In a press conference Monday, October 12, 2026, PDEA Director Undersecretary Isagani Nerez said that two weeks before the arrest of alias “Fahad” in Laos, they had already received information about the huge shabu shipment via a private plane.

Fahad, a Filipino national, was arrested on October 1 after Laotian authorities recovered 521 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, from him.

The illegal drugs, placed inside several suitcases, were discovered after the pilot of the private plane refused to carry the baggage and transport it to the Philippines.

Nerez said upon receiving information about the shipment, they immediately coordinated with other law enforcement agencies, as well as the Department of National Defense and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“Kung ‘yung iba ay nag-aalala, kami ay nanghihinayang dahil pagpasok sa territory ng natin ay 100 percent na makukuha natin yun because we have the information two weeks before the incident,” Nerez said.

(While others may be worried, we feel regret because if the shipment had entered our territory, we would have had a 100 percent chance of seizing it, as we had the information two weeks before the incident.)

“Meron na tayong sinusundan na kaso dito, that’s why hinihintay din natin ang development shared by our friends from Malaysia at nabubuo ang pictures ng aming mga target dito sa Pilipinas. Kaya yun na ngayon ang status ng aming investigation… Dahil sa nahuling Pinoy sa Laos ay gumaganda ang picture kung sino ang mga sangkot sa Pilipinas,” he added.

(We already have an ongoing case here, which is why we are also waiting for developments shared by our friends from Malaysia. We are gradually building a picture of our targets here in the Philippines. That is the current status of our investigation. With the arrest of our fellow Filipino in Laos, we are getting a clearer picture of who is involved in the Philippines.)

Nerez said the private jet was contracted and paid for by a certain “Boyet.”

He said both Boyet and Fahad had addresses in Luzon.

“’Yung investigation is nagsimula noon pa. Itong mga ito ‘yung grupo na ito ay sila na ang target natin. Ang supply nila is coming from the south, sa Mindanao, and yun na ngayon ang pumapasok dito sa Metro Manila. As to the personalities, yes, we have list and ito ngayon ang nangyari sa Thailand na nahuli ang kapwa natin Pilipino and with participation na nag charter bolstered our belief na yun talaga ‘yung grupo. It added more evidence doon sa case buildup natin,” said Nerez.

(The investigation started a long time ago. This group has been one of our targets. Their supply is coming from the south, from Mindanao, and that is now entering Metro Manila. As for the individuals involved, yes, we have a list. The incident in Thailand, where a fellow Filipino was arrested and was involved in chartering the aircraft, bolstered our belief that this is indeed the group we are after. It also added more evidence to our case buildup.)

Police are also looking into a separate report involving a shipment of suspected shabu weighing 1,178 kilograms that was seized in waters off Thailand and was also reportedly headed for the Philippines. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)