PDEA: Mindanao politician funded charter flight for P3.54B Laos drug shipment

(UPDATED) A politician from Mindanao allegedly funded the charter flight intended to transport more than P3.54 billion worth of illegal drugs seized in Laos, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) spokesman Joseph Frederick Calulut said on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026.

“We already validated na siya yung nagbigay ng pambayad to charter the flight. As to the amount, hindi na muna siguro. Somewhere in Mindanao basta politician from the south na ang kanyang political party ay against the current administration (We have already validated that he was the one who provided the money to charter the flight. As for the amount, perhaps we should not disclose it for now. He is somewhere in Mindanao, a politician from the south whose political party is opposed to the current administration),” Calulut told reporters in a phone interview.

Laotian authorities seized 521 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, at Luang Prabang International Airport on Oct. 1.

A Filipino national identified by the PDEA as Fahad was among those arrested in connection with the incident.

The drugs were reportedly packed in several suitcases and were aboard a private jet intended to transport the shipment to the Philippines.

The shipment was discovered after the pilot refused to carry the baggage, prompting the charter company to cancel the flight.

Fahad is reportedly a resident of Marawi City.

The PDEA is continuing its investigation to establish Fahad’s links and identify his accomplices in the Philippines.

In a separate interview, Calulut said the politician-financier paid $49,500, or around P3.1 million, for the charter flight.

“Nung naaresto kasi itong si alias Fahad, nagbuo tayo ng task group kasama rin natin diyan ang PNP (Philippine National Police) and other agencies na kung saan dito natin ngayon natumbok natin ‘yung mga transactions na ginagawa nila, ‘yung bank transfer so doon sa task group na ito dito natin nakuha kung sino-sino mga kasabwat nila so hindi lang ‘yung dalawa na sinabi dati ‘yung si alias Boyet at si alias Fahad na nakuha rin natin ‘yung ibang mga kasama nila,” Calulut said.

(When alias Fahad was arrested, we formed a task group with the PNP and other agencies. Through this task group, we were able to trace their transactions, including bank transfers, and identify their accomplices. So, we did not just identify the two individuals we mentioned earlier, alias Boyet and alias Fahad; we also identified their other associates.)

Calulut said there were reports that the family of the Mindanaoan politician was involved in illegal drugs.

“Basta sa Mindanao. Kapag binigay natin region madali mo na matukoy yan,” he added.

(Just somewhere in Mindanao. If we identify the region, it would be easy to figure out who it is.)

Calulut said the group involved in the foiled shipment sourced its illegal drugs from Sam Gor, an alliance of five drug cartels: 14K, Bamboo Union, Big Circle Gang, Sun Yee On and Wo Shing Wo.

Sam Gor is named after Tse Chi Lop, a Chinese-Canadian man facing drug trafficking charges in Australia. /TPM