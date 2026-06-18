PDEA puts 9 retired drug detection dogs up for adoption

MANILA – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) is seeking adoptive families for nine retired Narcotic Detection Dogs (NDDs) that have served for years in anti-illegal drug operations across the country.

The retired K9s include five Belgian Malinois, three Jack Russell Terriers, and one Labrador. The dogs have an average age of 12 years and recently retired after years of service with the agency.

PDEA Director General Undersecretary Isagani Nerez said the highly trained dogs played a key role in anti-drug operations, including inspections in jail facilities, search-and-seizure operations, interdiction activities, and checkpoint operations in airports, seaports, and transport terminals nationwide.

“These K9s have been loyal partners in our mission against illegal drugs. Their courage, discipline, and dedication have saved countless lives and supported countless successful operations,” Nerez said in a statement.

Nerez said the retirement of the NDDs is part of the agency’s commitment to ensuring their welfare and dignity after years of public service.

“We owe these dogs more than gratitude. We owe them a safe, peaceful, and loving forever home where they can enjoy their remaining years in comfort,” he said.

According to PDEA, the K9 Unit facility is not an ideal long-term environment for aging working dogs. The agency is therefore facilitating their adoption to place them in stress-free homes with families capable of providing proper care, attention, and compassion.

To reach potential adopters, profiles of the retired K9s will be published in a newspaper and posted on PDEA’s official Facebook page, “Topstories.”

Interested applicants must submit a completed application checklist and the required documents either through email at pdeak9adoption@gmail.com or pdeak9adoption@gmail.com, or in person at the PDEA K9 Unit facility in Sitio Lambakin, Barangay Sto. Cristo, City of San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

Applicants will undergo an initial review and an in-person or online interview once their requirements are verified. Qualified applicants will then be matched with a K9, after which turnover arrangements will be made.

PDEA said post-adoption monitoring will also be conducted to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the retired dogs.

“Our responsibility does not end at turnover. We will continue to ensure that our hero dogs are safe, healthy, and well cared for in their new homes,” Nerez said. (PNA)