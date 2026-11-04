PDEA seizes P1.36-B shabu in unclaimed shipment from Laos

PHILIPPINE authorities have intercepted P1.36 billion worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride (locally known as shabu) in a shipment from Laos.

In a statement, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said the illegal drugs, which were concealed in 200 vacuum-sealed plastic bags inside 50 cardboard boxes, were discovered Wednesday, November 4, at the Manila International Container Port (MICP).

The PDEA said it received information from its foreign counterparts regarding a drug shipment bound for the Philippines in September.

The shipment arrived at the Manila North Harbor on October 6, 2026, and underwent x-ray examination, K9 inspection, and testing using a Raman spectrometer eight days later. The examinations yielded positive results for shabu.

“After the prescribed period lapsed without anyone claiming the shipment, the cargo underwent abandonment proceedings and was subsequently opened, resulting in the discovery and confiscation of the illegal drugs,” PDEA said.