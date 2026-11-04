PDEA seizes P1.36-B shabu in unclaimed shipment from Laos

PHILIPPINE authorities have intercepted P1.36 billion worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride (locally known as shabu) in a shipment from Laos.
In a statement, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said the illegal drugs, which were concealed in 200 vacuum-sealed plastic bags inside 50 cardboard boxes, were discovered Wednesday, November 4, at the Manila International Container Port (MICP).
The PDEA said it received information from its foreign counterparts regarding a drug shipment bound for the Philippines in September.
The shipment arrived at the Manila North Harbor on October 6, 2026, and underwent x-ray examination, K9 inspection, and testing using a Raman spectrometer eight days later. The examinations yielded positive results for shabu.
“After the prescribed period lapsed without anyone claiming the shipment, the cargo underwent abandonment proceedings and was subsequently opened, resulting in the discovery and confiscation of the illegal drugs,” PDEA said.
PDEA Director General Undersecretary Isagani Nerez said the recovery of the illegal drug shipment demonstrates the importance of intelligence-sharing and close coordination with our international counterparts.
He said a backtracking investigation is ongoing to identify the consignee and individuals behind the shipment for possible prosecution under Section 4 (Importation of Dangerous Drugs), Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
On October 1, Laotian authorities arrested a Filipino national over a supposed P3.54-billion drug shipment bound for the Philippines via chartered flight.
Former Bangsamoro Transition Authority Parliament member Edrieza Nasser Rimbang allegedly funded the illegal drug smuggling operation, which was intercepted in Laos. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)