PDEA warns public vs. cactus containing hallucinogenic substance

MANILA – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) warred the public against proliferation of “Peyote” (Lophophora williamsii), a spineless cactus that contains “mescaline,” a dangerous hallucinogenic substance.

PDEA Director General Undersecretary Isagani Nerez issued the advisory on Thursday following reports that Peyote cacti are commercially available on local online shopping platforms.

Mescaline is classified as a dangerous drug under Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and is listed as a controlled substance under the 1971 United Nations Single Convention on Psychotropic Substances.

It produces powerful hallucinogenic effects that can severely impair judgment and perception. Users may experience intense nausea, vomiting, dilation of pupils, headaches, muscle weakness and loss of motor coordination.

It can be taken mainly by oral ingestion of fresh or dried cacti. It may also be grounded into powder then placed in gelatin capsules, or smoked with cannabis or tobacco.

“When abused, mescaline can cause varying degrees of illusions, hallucinations, distorted sense of body, and altered perception of space and time — effects that can lead to accidents, self-harm and unpredictable behavior," Nerez said in a statement.

Historically, the 'Peyote' cactus has been used for centuries in indigenous practices by Native Americans and Mexicans.

“The public must understand that “Peyote” is not an ornamental plant but a source of dangerous drug. Being sold online either as smuggled contraband or cultivated locally, these cacti are deliberately pushed into online markets to evade detection. We urge the public to immediately report any sightings or suspected sale of this deadly plant in their localities,” Nerez said.

“Our foremost objective is to protect the Filipino people from substances that threaten their health, safety and future. 'Peyote' containing 'Mescaline' poses real danger. We will not allow it to take root in our communities,” he added. (PNA)