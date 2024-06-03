PDEG seizes over 795M illegal drugs in May

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) Drug Enforcement Group (DEG) seized a total of P795 million worth of illegal drugs in May 2024.

In a statement on Monday, June 3, 2024, PDEG chief Brigadier General Eleazar Matta said that from May 1 to 31, a total of 81 intelligence-driven operations were conducted in various parts of the country, resulting in the arrest of 74 alleged drug suspects, including 24 wanted persons.

He said the operations led to the confiscation of illegal drugs, including 5,644 grams of shabu, 3,132,300 pieces of marijuana plants, 500 pieces of marijuana seedlings, 1,090,000 marijuana leaves, and 3,000 grams of marijuana seeds, with an estimated street value of P795,734,200.

Matta said the relentless dedication and professionalism exhibited by the group have significantly contributed to impeding the proliferation of illegal drugs and ensuring the safety and well-being of the citizens.

“PNP DEG’s unwavering commitment to combating illegal drugs in May 2024 has made a significant impact in safeguarding our communities. Upholding law and order and we remain steadfast in our mission to create a drug-free environment for all citizens,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)