Pediatricians back measles vax drive

WITH the Department of Health’s (DOH) Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-SIA) now underway, the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society of the Philippines (PIDSP) has expressed strong support for the program’s efforts to protect eligible children.

In a statement, the PIDSP said the MR-SIA provides an important opportunity to protect children who may have missed routine immunization or who remain susceptible to measles and rubella.

“We support collaboration among the DOH, local government units, medical societies, professional organizations, private healthcare providers, community leaders, and volunteers,” the PIDSP said.

“Strong coordination is essential to reaching priority communities and achieving high vaccination coverage,” it added.

The PIDSP also committed to providing evidence-based vaccine information, counseling families, and referring eligible children for vaccination.

Its members will also actively promote the MR-SIA through their professional networks, communication channels, and public advocacy.

The organization said it would collaborate with the DOH, local health authorities, medical societies, and community partners in conducting health education and outreach activities.

The PIDSP also vowed to support efforts to counter vaccine misinformation and strengthen public confidence in routine and supplemental immunization.

From August 10 to 28, the DOH will conduct Phase 3 of the MR-SIA in Luzon and the Visayas.

The DOH aims to vaccinate an estimated 6.28 million eligible children aged 6 to 59 months. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)