People's Mass vs corruption set October 24

EVEN as anti-corruption protests will now be held every Friday, a Holy Mass against corruption is now set by the Conference of Major Superiors in the Philippines (CMSP) on October 24, 2025 in Manila.

In a social media post, the CMSP announced the holding of the "Mass for Land, Food, and Justice against Widespread Corruption" at the Saint Anthony de Padua Shrine in Sampaloc, Manila on October 24 at 5 p.m.

"Together, let us pray and take a stand for truth, justice, and integrity in our nation," said CMSP.

"May our faith inspire us to defend the poor and the oppressed," it added.

All participants are, then, called to bring their own candle during the event.

The event comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding the corruption-ridden flood control projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

The controversy has already resulted to the holding of the "Trillion Peso March" last September 21 at the People Power Monument in Quezon City.

Subsequently, the event gave birth to the “White Friday Protest,” which is a nationwide noise barrage and candle lighting activity against corruption every Friday, beginning today, October 10. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)