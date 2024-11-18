'Pepito' exits PAR

SEVERE Tropical Storm Pepito has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“At 12:00 PM today, the center of Severe Tropical Storm PEPITO exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility,” the weather bureau said.

As of 11 a.m., Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 was hoisted over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the western portion of Pangasinan (Burgos, Dasol, Sual, Mabini, Binmaley, San Fabian, Dagupan City, Lingayen, Labrador, City of Alaminos, Bolinao, Anda, Bani, Agno, Infanta, Bugallon, Mangaldan), and the western portion of Abra (Danglas, Bangued, Langiden, La Paz, Pidigan, San Quintin, San Isidro, Pilar, Peñarrubia, Villaviciosa, Lagayan). (TPM/SunStar Philippines)