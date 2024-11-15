‘Pepito’ intensifies into a typhoon, may make landfall in Catanduanes

PEPITO, the 16th tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) this year, intensified into a typhoon as it underwent rapid intensification, said the state weather bureau on Friday, November 15, 2024.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the center of Pepito (Man-Yi) was spotted at 630 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar with maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 160 km/h, and central pressure of 975 hPa.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 2 was hoisted over the eastern portion of Northern Samar (Mapanas, Gamay, Palapag, Lapinig), the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Arteche, Oras, San Policarpo, Dolores, Jipapad, Maslog), while the southeastern portion of Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate in Luzon, as well as the rest of Northern Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, Samar, and Biliran were placed under TCWS 1.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Pepito was forecast to move generally west northwestward within the next five days.

It added that Pepito is more likely to make landfall in the vicinity of Catanduanes on Saturday evening, November 16, or early morning of Sunday, November 17.

“However, considering the limits of the forecast confidence cone, a landfall scenario over the eastern coast of Camarines Sur, Albay, or Sorsogon during the same time frame, over the eastern coast of Northern Samar tomorrow afternoon or evening, or along the eastern coast of Quezon or Aurora on Sunday afternoon or evening remains not ruled out,” said Pagasa.

Regardless of the landfall point, Pagasa said that Pepito will more likely move generally west northwestward over the weekend and pass over or near the landmass of Bicol Region, Quezon, Central Luzon provinces, and Pangasinan before emerging over the West Philippine Sea on Sunday evening or Monday morning, November 18.

“Regardless of the position of the landfall point, it must be emphasized that hazards on land and coastal waters may still be experienced in areas outside the landfall point and the forecast confidence cone. Furthermore, the track may still shift within the limit of the forecast confidence cone,” said Pagasa.

It added that Pepito will continue to rapidly intensify Friday through Saturday, and may reach super typhoon category prior to its landfall Saturday evening or on Sunday early morning.

“Although a slight weakening may occur after its initial passage over land, much of the weakening will occur on Sunday as Pepito passes over landmass of Central Luzon. Nevertheless, it will traverse the country as a typhoon and may only be downgraded into a severe tropical storm once it is over the West Philippine Sea on Monday,” said the weather bureau. (LMY)