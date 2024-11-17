‘Pepito’ maintains strength, to make landfall in Aurora Sunday afternoon

SUPER Typhoon Pepito has maintained its strength and continues to threaten Aurora and northern Quezon, the state weather bureau reported on Sunday morning, November 17, 2024.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the center of Pepito was located at120 kilometers east southeast of Baler, Aurora with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 230 km/h, and central pressure of 935 hPa.

It was moving northwestward at 20 km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 5 remained hoisted over the eastern portion of Polillo Islands (Burdeos, Patnanungan, Jomalig), while TCWS 4 was raised over Aurora, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the southern portion of Ifugao (Kiangan, Lamut, Tinoc, Asipulo, Lagawe), the southern portion of Benguet (Bokod, Itogon, Tuba, Baguio City, Kabayan, La Trinidad, Sablan, Tublay, Kapangan, Atok), the southern portion of La Union (Burgos, Naguilian, Bauang, Caba, Tubao, Pugo, Aringay, Santo Tomas, Rosario, Agoo, Bagulin, City of San Fernando), the eastern portion of Pangasinan (Sison, Tayug, Binalonan, San Manuel, Umingan, Asingan, San Quintin, Santa Maria, Natividad, San Nicolas, Balungao, Pozorrubio, Laoac, San Jacinto, San Fabian, Manaoag, City of Urdaneta, Villasis, Rosales), the eastern portion of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gabaldon, Laur, Bongabon, Palayan City, Pantabangan, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad, Lupao, San Jose City, Llanera, Carranglan), the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including the rest of Polillo Islands, and Calaguas Islands.

TCWS 3 was up over the southern portion of Isabela (San Agustin, Jones, Echague, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Alicia, San Mateo, Ramon, San Isidro, City of Santiago, Cordon, Dinapigue, Roxas, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, City of Cauayan, Luna), the rest of Ifugao, Mountain Province, the southern portion of Abra (Tubo, Luba, Pilar, Villaviciosa, San Isidro, Pidigan, Langiden, San Quintin), Ilocos Sur, the rest of Benguet, the rest of La Union, the rest of Pangasinan, the northern portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig), Tarlac, the rest of Nueva Ecija, the northern portion of Pampanga (Candaba, Arayat, Magalang, San Luis, San Simon, Mexico, Santa Ana, Apalit, Santo Tomas, City of San Fernando, Mabalacat City, Angeles City), the northern portion of Bulacan (Norzagaray, San Miguel, San Ildefonso, San Rafael, Doña Remedios Trinidad, Angat, City of San Jose del Monte, Santa Maria, Pandi, Baliuag, Bustos, Pulilan, Plaridel), the northern portion of Rizal (Pililla, Tanay, City of Antipolo, Rodriguez, Baras, San Mateo, Morong, Teresa), the eastern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Famy, Mabitac, Pakil, Pangil, Siniloan, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti), the central and eastern portion of Quezon (Real, Perez, Calauag, Alabat, Quezon, Mauban, Sampaloc), and the western portion of Camarines Norte (Santa Elena, Labo, Capalonga, Paracale, Vinzons, San Vicente, Talisay, Daet, Jose Panganiban).

The rest of Isabela, the southwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Enrile, Tuao, Solana, Tuguegarao City, Piat, Rizal), Kalinga, the southern portion of Apayao (Conner, Kabugao), the rest of Abra, Ilocos Norte, the rest of Zambales, Bataan, the rest of Pampanga, the rest of Bulacan, Metro Manila, the rest of Rizal, Cavite, the rest of Laguna, the rest of Quezon, the rest of Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and the western portion of Catanduanes (Pandan, Caramoran, San Andres) were placed under TCWS 2.

Under TCWS 1 were the rest of mainland Cagayan, the rest of Apayao, Batangas, the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan) including Lubang Islands, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Naujan, Baco, Victoria, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Pola, City of Calapan), the northern portion of Romblon (Cajidiocan, San Fernando, Magdiwang, Romblon, Banton, Corcuera, Concepcion, San Andres, Calatrava, San Agustin), Marinduque, the northern portion of Masbate (City of Masbate, Mobo, Aroroy, Baleno) including Burias and Ticao Islands, Albay, Sorsogon, and the rest of Catanduanes.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Pepito will move generally west northwestward or northwestward and was forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Aurora Sunday afternoon.

Afterwards, it will cross the northern portion of Central Luzon and the southern portion of northern Luzon via the upland regions of the Sierra Madre, Caraballo, and Cordillera Central between Sunday afternoon and evening, added Pagasa.

Pepito was forecast to exit the landmass of Luzon also on Sunday night.

Pagasa said that over the West Philippine Sea, Pepito will continue moving generally west northwestward on Monday, November 18, and it may exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) region Monday morning or noon.

“Outside the PAR region, the tropical cyclone will turn more westward or west southwestward on Tuesday (19 November) under the influence of an incoming northeasterly wind surge,” said Pagasa.

Pepito was also forecast to slightly weaken as a typhoon prior to its second landfall. (LMY)