‘Pepito’ makes 2nd landfall in Aurora

SUPER Typhoon Pepito made its second landfall at 3:20 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2024, this time in the vicinity of Dipaculao, Aurora in Luzon, said the state weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) earlier warned residents of Aurora of potentially dangerous and life threating situation as Pepito was forecast to make landfall still as a super typhoon.

It said “significant weakening will occur during the passage of this tropical cyclone over mainland Luzon today.”

Pepito was expected to further weaken as it moves over the West Philippine Sea due to the incoming northeasterly wind surge, said Pagasa.

As of 2 p.m., Pepito was packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 230 km/h, and central pressure of 935 hPa.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 5 was earlier hoisted over the central portion of Aurora (Dipaculao, Baler, Dinalungan, Maria Aurora, Casiguran, San Luis), the southern portion of Quirino (Nagtipunan), and the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castañeda). (LMY)