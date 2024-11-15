‘Pepito’ rapidly intensifies; more areas under wind signals

MORE areas were placed under wind signals as Typhoon Pepito (Man-Yi) continued to rapidly intensify Friday afternoon, November 15, 2024.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, the center of Pepito was located at 465 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar with maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 185 km/h, and central pressure of 965 hPa.

It was moving west northwestward at 30 km/h, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 2 was hoisted over the eastern portion of Northern Samar (Mapanas, Gamay, Palapag, Lapinig, Silvino Lobos, Laoang, Catubig, Las Navas, Pambujan, Mondragon, San Roque, Catarman, Lope de Vega), the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Arteche, Oras, San Policarpo, Dolores, Jipapad, Maslog, Can-Avid), and the northeastern portion of Samar (San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao).

TCWS 1 was raised over Aurora, Quezon, the eastern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Famy, Siniloan, Pangil, Mabitac, Pakil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Luisiana, Pagsanjan, Santa Cruz, Magdalena, Majayjay, Liliw, Nagcarlan, San Pablo City, Rizal), Marinduque, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate in Luzon, as well as the rest of Northern Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, and Biliran in the Visayas.

Pagasa said the highest wind signal that may be hoisted during the occurrence of Pepito is TCWS 5.

It warned of life-threatening storm surge with peak heights reaching three meters above mean sea level in the next 48 hours over the low-lying or exposed coastal localities of Aurora, Quezon, southeastern Batangas, northwestern Romblon, Marinduque, Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, and Biliran.

Pagasa said Pepito was forecast to move generally west northwestward within the next five days, and it is more likely to make landfall in the vicinity of Catanduanes Saturday evening (November 16), or early morning Sunday (November 17).

“However, considering the limits of the forecast confidence cone, a landfall scenario over the eastern coast of Camarines Sur, Albay, or Sorsogon during the same time frame, over the eastern coast of Northern Samar tomorrow afternoon or evening, or along the eastern coast of Quezon or Aurora on Sunday afternoon or evening remains not ruled out,” said the weather bureau.

It added that regardless of the landfall point, Pepito will more likely move generally west northwestward over the weekend and pass over or near the landmass of Bicol Region, Quezon, Central Luzon provinces, and Pangasinan before emerging over the West Philippine Sea on Sunday evening or Monday morning (November 18).

“It must be emphasized that heavy rainfall, severe winds, and storm surge may still be experienced in localities outside the landfall point and the forecast confidence cone,” said Pagasa.

It said Pepito will continue to rapidly intensify Friday through Saturday and may reach super typhoon category prior to its landfall on Saturday evening or Sunday early morning.

“Although a slight weakening may occur after its initial passage over land, much of the weakening will occur on Sunday as Pepito passes over landmass of Central Luzon. Nevertheless, it will traverse the country as a typhoon and will likely be downgraded into a severe tropical storm once it is over the West Philippine Sea on Monday,” said Pagasa. (LMY)