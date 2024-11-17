‘Pepito’ to exit Luzon landmass Sunday night or Monday morning

SUPER Typhoon Pepito (Man-Yi) is now over Quirino Province after making its second landfall in the vicinity of Dipaculao, Aurora at 3:20 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2024.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Pepito will cross the northern portion of Central Luzon and the southern portion of northern Luzon via the upland regions of the Sierra Madre, Caraballo, and Cordillera Central between Sunday afternoon and evening.

The super typhoon was forecast to exit the landmass of Luzon Sunday night or early morning Monday, November 18, and during this period, Pepito will significantly weaken due to land interaction.

As of 4 p.m., Pagasa located Pepito’s eye in the vicinity of Nagtipunan, Quirino with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 305 km/h, and central pressure of 935 hPa.

Pepito was moving northwestward at 25 km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 5 was still hoisted over the central portion of Aurora (Dipaculao, Baler, Dinalungan, Maria Aurora, Casiguran, San Luis), the southern portion of Quirino (Nagtipunan), and the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castañeda, Dupax del Norte, Dupax del Sur, Kasibu, Aritao, Bambang).

Placed under TCWS 4 were the rest of Aurora, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Quirino, the southern portion of Ifugao (Kiangan, Lamut, Tinoc, Asipulo, Lagawe), Benguet, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Alilem, Sugpon, Suyo, Santa Cruz, Tagudin), La Union, the eastern portion of Pangasinan (Sison, Tayug, Binalonan, San Manuel, Asingan, San Quintin, Santa Maria, Natividad, San Nicolas, Balungao, Pozorrubio, Laoac, San Jacinto, San Fabian, Manaoag, City of Urdaneta, Rosales, Umingan, Mangaldan, Mapandan, Villasis, Santo Tomas), and the northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Gabaldon, Laur, Bongabon, Pantabangan, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad, Lupao, San Jose City, Llanera, Carranglan, Science City of Muñoz, Talugtug, Cuyapo).

TCWS 3 was raised over the southern portion of Isabela (San Agustin, Jones, Echague, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Alicia, San Mateo, Ramon, San Isidro, City of Santiago, Cordon, Dinapigue, Roxas, Aurora, Cabatuan, City of Cauayan, Luna, San Mariano, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, San Manuel, Burgos), the rest of Ifugao, Mountain Province, the southern portion of Kalinga (Pasil, Tanudan, Lubuagan, Tinglayan), the southern portion of Abra (Tubo, Luba, Pilar, Villaviciosa, San Isidro, Pidigan, Langiden, San Quintin, Bangued, Manabo, Boliney, Peñarrubia, Bucloc, Sallapadan, Bucay), the rest of Ilocos Sur, the rest of Pangasinan, the northern and eastern portions of Tarlac (Paniqui, La Paz, Moncada, City of Tarlac, Gerona, Pura, San Clemente, Santa Ignacia, Victoria, Camiling, Concepcion, Ramos, San Manuel, Anao), the rest of Nueva Ecija, the northern portion of Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Miguel), and the northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, General Nakar) including Polillo Islands.

TCWS 2 was hoisted over the rest of Isabela, the southwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Enrile, Tuao, Solana, Tuguegarao City, Piat, Rizal), the rest of Kalinga, the southern portion of Apayao (Conner, Kabugao), the rest of Abra, Ilocos Norte, Zambales, the rest of Tarlac, the northern portion of Bataan (Orani, Abucay, Hermosa, Samal, Dinalupihan), Pampanga, the rest of Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, the northeastern portion of Laguna (Santa Cruz, Pila, Mabitac, Paete, Pagsanjan, Pangil, Santa Maria, Siniloan, Cavinti, Kalayaan, Lumban, Pakil, Famy), and the central portion of Quezon (Sampaloc, Mauban, Perez, Real).

Under TCWS 1 were the rest of mainland Cagayan, the rest of Apayao, the rest of Bataan, Cavite, the rest of Laguna, Batangas, the rest of Quezon, the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan) including Lubang Islands, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Naujan, Baco, City of Calapan), Marinduque, Camarines Norte, and the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Libmanan, Tinambac, Siruma, Cabusao, Canaman, Magarao, Calabanga, Bombon, Sipocot, Ragay, Del Gallego, Lupi, Lagonoy, Goa, Garchitorena, Pasacao, Pamplona, Camaligan, Gainza).

Pagasa warned of life-threatening storm surge with peak surge heights exceeding three meters in the next 48 hours over the low-lying or exposed coastal localities of Ilocos Region (western coast), southeastern mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Cavite, southeastern Batangas, and Quezon.

It added that Pepito, once it exits the landmass of Luzon, will continue moving generally west northwestward on Monday, November 18.

“It may exit the PAR (Philippine area of responsibility) region tomorrow morning or noon. Outside the PAR region, the tropical cyclone will turn more westward or west southwestward on Tuesday (19 November) under the influence of an incoming northeasterly wind surge. Further weakening will also occur as Pepito moves over the West Philippine Sea due to the same surge creating unfavorable environment,” Pagasa said.

It added that heavy rainfall, severe winds, and storm surge may still be experienced in localities outside the landfall point and the forecast confidence cone, and the track may still shift within the limit of the forecast confidence cone. (LMY)