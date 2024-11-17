‘Pepito’ to hit land between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. of November 17

POTENTIALLY dangerous and life threating situation is now present over Aurora province in Luzon where Super Typhoon Pepito was forecast to make landfall between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2024.

In its 2 p.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Pepito has maintained its strength ahead of landfall, so it will hit land as a super typhoon.

“Significant weakening will occur during the passage of this tropical cyclone over mainland Luzon today. Further weakening will also occur as Pepito moves over the West Philippine Sea due to the incoming northeasterly wind surge,” said Pagasa.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, the center of the super typhoon was spotted over the coastal waters of Baler, Aurora with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 230 km/h, and central pressure of 935 hPa.

It was moving northwestward at 20 km/h, said Pagasa.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 5 was hoisted over the central portion of Aurora (Dipaculao, Baler, Dinalungan, Maria Aurora, Casiguran, San Luis), the southern portion of Quirino (Nagtipunan), and the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castañeda).

TCWS 4 was raised over the rest of Aurora, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Quirino, the southern portion of Ifugao (Kiangan, Lamut, Tinoc, Asipulo, Lagawe), Benguet, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Alilem, Sugpon, Suyo, Santa Cruz, Tagudin), La Union, the eastern portion of Pangasinan (Sison, Tayug, Binalonan, San Manuel, Asingan, San Quintin, Santa Maria, Natividad, San Nicolas, Balungao, Pozorrubio, Laoac, San Jacinto, San Fabian, Manaoag, City of Urdaneta, Rosales, Umingan, Mangaldan, Mapandan, Villasis, Santo Tomas), the northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Gabaldon, Laur, Bongabon, Pantabangan, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad, Lupao, San Jose City, Llanera, Carranglan, Science City of Muñoz, Talugtug, Cuyapo), and the northern and eastern portion of Polillo Islands (Panukulan, Burdeos, Patnanungan, and Jomalig).

Under TCWS 3 were the southern portion of Isabela (San Agustin, Jones, Echague, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Alicia, San Mateo, Ramon, San Isidro, City of Santiago, Cordon, Dinapigue, Roxas, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, City of Cauayan, Luna), the rest of Ifugao, Mountain Province, the southern portion of Abra (Tubo, Luba, Pilar, Villaviciosa, San Isidro, Pidigan, Langiden, San Quintin, Bangued, Manabo), the rest of Ilocos Sur, the rest of Pangasinan, the northern and eastern portions of Tarlac (Paniqui, La Paz, Moncada, City of Tarlac, Gerona, Pura, San Clemente, Santa Ignacia, Victoria, Camiling, Concepcion, Ramos, San Manuel, Anao), the rest of Nueva Ecija, the northern portion of Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Miguel), and the northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, General Nakar) including the rest of Polillo Islands.

TCWS 2 was raised over the rest of Isabela, the southwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Enrile, Tuao, Solana, Tuguegarao City, Piat, Rizal), Kalinga, the southern portion of Apayao (Conner, Kabugao), the rest of Abra, Ilocos Norte, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, the rest of Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, the central and eastern portions of Quezon (Pitogo, Buenavista, Lucena City, Calauag, Pagbilao, Tiaong, Lopez, Guinayangan, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, San Antonio, Alabat, Candelaria, Lucban, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Sariaya, City of Tayabas, Macalelon, Mauban, Dolores, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Tagkawayan), Camarines Norte, and the northwestern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot).

Under TCWS 1 were the rest of mainland Cagayan, the rest of Apayao, Batangas, the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan) including Lubang Islands, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Naujan, Baco, Victoria, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Pola, City of Calapan), the northwestern portion of Romblon (Banton, Corcuera, Concepcion), Marinduque, the rest of Quezon, the rest of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, the northern portion of Sorsogon (Donsol, Pilar, Castilla, City of Sorsogon, Prieto Diaz), and Burias Island.

Pagasa said that after landfall, Pepito will cross the northern portion of Central Luzon and the southern portion of northern Luzon via the upland regions of the Sierra Madre, Caraballo, and Cordillera Central between Sunday afternoon and evening.

Pepito was forecast to exit the landmass of Luzon Sunday night, or early morning Monday, November 18.

Over the West Philippine Sea, Pepito will continue moving generally west northwestward on Monday, and it may exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) Monday morning or noon.

“Outside the PAR region, the tropical cyclone will turn more westward or west southwestward on Tuesday (19 November) under the influence of an incoming northeasterly wind surge,” said Pagasa.

Pagasa warned that heavy rainfall, severe winds, and storm surge may still be experienced in localities outside the landfall point and the forecast confidence cone. It added that the track may still shift within the limit of the forecast confidence cone. (LMY)