'Pepito' weakens into typhoon as it moves over Nueva Vizcaya

SUPER Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-yi) has weakened into a typhoon as it continues to move inland, now making its way over Nueva Vizcaya, the state weather bureau said on Sunday night, November 11, 2024.

The typhoon classification refers to a tropical cyclone with a maximum wind speed of 87 to 117 kilometers per hour (km/h) or 48 to 63 knots, while a super typhoon is a tropical cyclone with a maximum wind speed exceeding 185 km/h or more than 100 knots.

In its 8 p.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the center of Pepito's eye was in the vicinity of Santa Fe, Nueva Viscaya.

Pepito is moving west-northwestward at 5 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 165 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 275 km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 4 has been issued in the following areas, where winds exceeding 118 km/h and reaching up to 184 km/h may be expected within the next 12 hours:

Luzon

The central portion of Aurora (Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora), Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the southern portion of Ifugao (Kiangan, Lamut, Tinoc, Asipulo, Lagawe), Benguet, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Alilem, Sugpon, Suyo, Santa Cruz, Tagudin, City of Candon, Santa Lucia, Salcedo, Galimuyod, Cervantes, Sigay), La Union, the northern and eastern portions of Pangasinan (Sison, Tayug, Binalonan, San Manuel, Asingan, San Quintin, Santa Maria, Natividad, San Nicolas, Balungao, Pozorrubio, Laoac, San Jacinto, San Fabian, Manaoag, City of Urdaneta, Rosales, Umingan, Mangaldan, Mapandan, Villasis, Santo Tomas, Dagupan City, Anda, Bolinao, Bani, City of Alaminos, Lingayen, Binmaley, Sual, Labrador), and the northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Bongabon, Pantabangan, Rizal, Lupao, San Jose City, Carranglan, Science City of Muñoz, Talugtug, Cuyapo, Llanera)

TCWS No. 2 has been raised in the following areas, where winds greater than 62 km/h and up to 88 km/h may be expected within the next 24 hours:

Luzon

The southern portion of Isabela (San Agustin, Jones, Echague, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Alicia, San Mateo, Ramon, San Isidro, City of Santiago, Cordon, Dinapigue, Roxas, Aurora, Cabatuan, City of Cauayan, Luna, San Mariano, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, San Manuel, Burgos), the rest of Ifugao, Mountain Province, the southern portion of Kalinga (Pasil, Tanudan, Lubuagan, Tinglayan), the southern portion of Abra (Tubo, Luba, Pilar, Villaviciosa, San Isidro, Pidigan, Langiden, San Quintin, Bangued, Manabo, Boliney, Peñarrubia, Bucloc, Sallapadan, Bucay), the rest of Ilocos Sur, the rest of Pangasinan, the northern and eastern portions of Tarlac (Paniqui, La Paz, Moncada, City of Tarlac, Gerona, Pura, San Clemente, Santa Ignacia, Victoria, Camiling, Concepcion, Ramos, San Manuel, Anao), the rest of Nueva Ecija, and the rest of Aurora

Luzon

The rest of Isabela, the southwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Enrile, Tuao, Solana, Tuguegarao City, Piat, Rizal), the rest of Kalinga, the southern portion of Apayao (Conner, Kabugao), the rest of Abra, Ilocos Norte, Zambales, the rest of Tarlac, the northern portion of Bataan (Orani, Abucay, Hermosa, Samal, Dinalupihan), Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, the northeastern portion of Laguna (Kalayaan, Paete, Pangil, Pakil, Siniloan, Famy, Santa Maria, Mabitac), and the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real) including Polillo Islands

TCWS No. 1 has been raised in the following areas, where winds of 39-61 km/h are expected within 36 hours, along with intermittent rains:

Luzon

The rest of mainland Cagayan, the rest of Apayao, the rest of Bataan, Cavite, the rest of Laguna, Batangas, the central portion of Quezon (Calauag, Pitogo, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Tiaong, Lopez, Guinayangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Quezon, San Antonio, Alabat, Candelaria, Lucban, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Sariaya, City of Tayabas, Macalelon, Mauban, Dolores, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Tagkawayan), Lubang Islands, and the western portion of Camarines Norte (Santa Elena, Paracale, Labo, Vinzons, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga) (JGS/SunStar Philippines)