Perpetual DQ awaits bets aided by prohibited campaign donations

CANDIDATES found to have received prohibited campaign donations stand to be perpetually disqualified if they are proven to be guilty, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said.

In a radio interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said criminal chrages await those that were aided by campaign contributors deemed as prohibited by the Omnibus Election Code.

"Ito ay criminal case na may kulong at may perpetual disqualification to hold public office pa," said Garcia.

(This is a criminal case that carries imprisonment and perpetual disqualification from holding public office.)

He, however, clarified that a perpetual disqualification will not result to their ouster from their current office.

"Kapag nakaupo ngayon, ang DILG bahala sa lahat ng local officials. Kapag national, depende na sa ahensya or opisina or body. Pero kapag tumakbo ulit, may perpetual disqualification na," said Garcia.

(If they are currently in office, the DILG has jurisdiction over all local officials. For national officials, it depends on the agency, office, or body. But if they run for office again, they face perpetual disqualification.)

Under the Omnibus Election Code, "no contribution for purposes of partisan political activity shall be made directly or indirectly by a natural and juridical persons, who hold contracts or sub-contracts to supply the government or any of its divisions, subdivisions, or instrumentalities, with goods or services, or to perform construction or other works."

The Comelec has already launched an investigation on possible prohibited contributions made during the 2022 elections by contractors.

So far, the poll chief said they have listed seven candidates as well as 15 political parties and party-list organizations that may have received prohibited campaign donations in the 2022 elections.

Asked if Senate President Francis Escudero is part of the list, he answered in the affirmative.

"Kasama po siya dahil yung pag-amin din ni SP Chiz at the same time ng contractor," said Garcia in reference to Centerways Construction and Development Inc. President Lawrence Lubiano.

Escudero previously confirmed that Lubiano was his campaign contributor in the 2022 elections.

This was followed by Lubiano admitting that he donated P30 million to Escudero's senatorial campaign in the 2022 elections while his firm held several government contracts. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)