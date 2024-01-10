Person of interest in Camilon’s case surrenders

ONE of the persons of interest in the sudden disappearance of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 contestant Catherine Camilon surrendered to the police on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Balayan, Batangas Municipal police station chief Major Domingo Ballesteros said that Jeffrey Magpatay, 33, together with his live-in partner personally appeared at the police station around 11:59 a.m. Tuesday and voluntarily submitted himself for preventive custody.

Magpantay and his boss, Major Allan de Castro, along with two other John Does were facing complaints for serious illegal detention and kidnapping in relation to the case of Camilon who was last seen in a mall in Lemery, Batangas on October 12.

Based on the testimonies of the witnesses, Magpantay was among the three men whom they saw transferring a bloody and unconscious woman, whose physical features matched Camilon, from a vehicle to another in a remote area in Bauang, Batangas.

They said Magpantay even threatened them at a gun point.

The blood samples and hair strands recovered from the vehicle where Camilon was reportedly transferred matched with the DNA samples of her parents.