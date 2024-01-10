Person of interest in Camilon’s case surrenders

ONE of the persons of interest in the sudden disappearance of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 contestant Catherine Camilon surrendered to the police on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.
Balayan, Batangas Municipal police station chief Major Domingo Ballesteros said that Jeffrey Magpatay, 33, together with his live-in partner personally appeared at the police station around 11:59 a.m. Tuesday and voluntarily submitted himself for preventive custody.
Magpantay and his boss, Major Allan de Castro, along with two other John Does were facing complaints for serious illegal detention and kidnapping in relation to the case of Camilon who was last seen in a mall in Lemery, Batangas on October 12.
Based on the testimonies of the witnesses, Magpantay was among the three men whom they saw transferring a bloody and unconscious woman, whose physical features matched Camilon, from a vehicle to another in a remote area in Bauang, Batangas.
They said Magpantay even threatened them at a gun point.
The blood samples and hair strands recovered from the vehicle where Camilon was reportedly transferred matched with the DNA samples of her parents.
Ballesteros said they will not prevent Magpantay from leaving their custody, noting that the complaints against them are still under preliminary investigation and that there is still no arrest warrant against them.
He said Magpantay did not make any confession about his alleged involvement in Camilon’s case but he opted to surrender as he feels safer under the custody of the police.
"He voluntarily submitted himself (for investigation). If there is an investigation, he will be available...He is not hiding, he is willing (to answer the case)," said Ballesteros.
Earlier, De Castro admitted having an illicit affair with Camilon but he denied involvement in her disappearance.
But according to Camilon’s family and friends, De Castro beats up the beauty pageant contestant during their relationship when he is drunk.
De Castro is currently under restrictive custody in the PNP-Calabarzon Police Provincial Office. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)