Pesos told: Ready aid for displaced construction workers

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) directed all Public Employment Service Offices (Pesos) to prepare assistance for displaced construction workers.

DOLE Spokesman Lennard Serrano said in a radio interview that all Pesos must help displaced construction workers find new employment.

"We have given a directive to our Public Employment Service Offices to also monitor those who have lost their jobs and bring them closer to job vacancies within their municipalities, cities, and provinces, and give them an opportunity to get new jobs," Serrano said.

Serrano said the department monitors the construction sector following the displacement of workers in recent months. He said DOLE is investigating the recent increase in unemployment within the industry.

"For the construction industry, we have already given a directive to our regional offices to look into their displaced workers' welfare and monitor the unemployed," Serrano said.

The Philippine Statistics Authority earlier noted that the increase in the country's unemployment rate stems partly from a loss of about 550,000 jobs in the construction industry. The job losses are linked to reduced public construction spending amid the flood control projects controversy. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)