Peta Asia offers P20K reward in Cavite animal poisoning

ANIMAL welfare group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) Asia is offering a P20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the suspected poisoning of eight dogs and four cats in Barangay Kaytitinga Tres in Alfonso, Cavite.

Residents found rice mixed with a blue substance, believed to be rodenticide or another poison, scattered in containers, including coconut shells, at two locations along neighborhood streets.

Some of the animals reportedly showed signs of toxic ingestion, including foaming at the mouth. Police said the circumstances surrounding the deaths were consistent with intentional poisoning.

Local resident Carl Andrei Fenol first reported the incident on social media, posting photos of the dead animals and appealing for information. Residents have been urged to review their closed-circuit television footage for possible evidence.

The Alfonso Municipal Police Station condemned the incident and urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Anyone who deliberately poisons dogs and cats poses a danger to every animal in the neighborhood, and leaving poison where animals can reach it can have deadly consequences,” said Peta Asia president Jason Baker.

“Peta is urging anyone with information to speak up now, before another animal is harmed, so authorities can identify whoever did this and hold them accountable,” he added.

The P20,000 reward will be given for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Tips may be reported to the Alfonso Municipal Police Station.

Under Republic Act 8485, or the Animal Welfare Act of 1998, as amended by Republic Act 10631 in 2013, animal cruelty, including killing animals through poisoning, is punishable by imprisonment and fines.

Authorities have yet to identify any suspects and are continuing their investigation. / SUNSTAR PHILIPPINES