Peta rescues Wally

A DOG named Wally has been found trapped inside a wall in an apartment building in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

The dog had been abandoned by his previous owners when they moved out and was subsequently sealed inside the wall during construction work on the unit. It is believed that Wally survived for approximately a month by drinking water from an open drainage channel, according to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. (Peta).

In a statement Wednesday, April 17, 2024, Peta said the dog's plight came to light when new tenants moved into the apartment and heard his barks.

Local officials from Barangay Luzviminda 1, led by Jeffrey Galit, the village chief, were alerted, and they immediately sought the help of Peta to rescue the dog.

Peta said Wally was found emaciated and covered in wounds, presumably from his attempts to free himself.

To rescue Wally, Peta broke down the wall to retrieve him and rushed him to receive veterinary care. The organization has released a video on YouTube.

Peta also found a foster home for him through its Ampon Alaga program, which aims to reduce the companion animal overpopulation crisis.

Wally has since gained weight and is now waiting to be adopted by a loving family.

Peta senior vice president Jason Baker said he was distressed by the incident, stating that Wally not only had to endure the heartbreak of being abandoned by his family, but also spent weeks trapped behind a wall, barking for help and struggling to escape.

Baker urged everyone to come to the aid of animals in need or to call someone who can help.

Peta said animals are family and encourages everyone to make a lifetime commitment before considering adopting a dog or a cat.

The organization's Ampon Alaga program offers free neutering services to animals with indigent guardians and promotes the adoption of native dogs and cats. It also rescues animals in need, like Wally, and finds them loving homes.

In the Philippines, animals are protected by laws, particularly Republic Act (RA) 8485 or the Animal Welfare Act, which was enacted in 1998 and amended by RA 10631 in 2013.

The law states that “it shall be unlawful for any person to torture any animal, to neglect to provide adequate care, subject any dog or horse to dogfights or horsefights, kill or cause or procure to be tortured or deprived of adequate care, sustenance or shelter, or maltreat or use the same in research or experiments not expressly authorized by the Committee on Animal Welfare.” (KAL)