Petitioners to Comelec: Go for Filipino firms in next polls

AFTER the disqualification of Smartmatic Philippines Inc., the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is now being urged to shun foreign companies from participating in the conduct of electoral exercises in the country.

In an interview, the petitioners against Smartmatic urged the Comelec to go for local IT companies when it holds the public bidding for the Full Automation System with Transparency Audit/Count (FASTrAC) project for the 2025 national and local polls.

"We applaud the Comelec's decision of perpetual disqualification of Smartmatic. But it is still not enough," said former Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) secretary Eliseo Rio.

"What we are pushing for is, for the election to really be cleansed, the terms of reference should not be limited to foreign companies. (Right now) Filipino companies are unable to join," he added.

Rio said this is because, based on the country's experience with Smartmatic, automated election systems (AES) provided by foreign firms lack transparency.

"With Smartmatic, there was really no sense of transparency in our elections," said Rio.

Last Wednesday, November 29, 2023, the Comelec en banc ruled to disqualify and disallow Smartmatic from "any public bidding process for elections."