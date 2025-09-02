PEZA reclassifies economic zone in Pampanga for new sectors

MANILA – The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) has reclassified its tourism economic zone in the province of Pampanga as a mixed-use special economic zone to accommodate additional businesses, including agro-industrial and information technology enterprises.

PEZA Director General Teresa Panga and Hann Philippines Inc. (HPI) Corporate Secretary Mitchell Estacio signed a supplemental agreement on Aug. 19 at the PEZA office in Makati City, for the registration of the Hann Reserve, the agency said in a statement Monday.

Signing of the agreement underscored “PEZA’s commitment to attract transformative investments and shape future-ready economic zones across the country,” it said.

The special economic zone will house tourism, manufacturing, agro-industrial, and information technology sectors under one sustainable development, it said.

“This reclassification of Hann Reserve ushers in a new era of ecozone development, one that fuses industry, innovation, agriculture, and tourism into a single, sustainable engine of growth,” Panga said.

PEZA said the reclassification will allow the South Korean-led investment firm, Hann Reserve, “to emerge as a world-class, master-planned destination where industries, agriculture, technology, and tourism converge.”

“Once operational, the project is expected to create new investments, generate quality jobs, and unlock opportunities for local communities—anchoring Pampanga as a premier growth hub in Luzon,” the statement added.

“Beyond harnessing the country’s global investment competitiveness, this initiative strengthens PEZA’s mission of ecozoning the Philippines towards inclusive, balanced, and sustainable growth, with the countryside at the heart of progress.”

HPI, in a separate statement, said “this reclassification will enable HPI to attract a wider range of investors to its 455.60-hectare leased property.”

It currently operates integrated lifestyle resorts in Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga. (PNA)