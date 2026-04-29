PFV laments low vaccination coverage for working age sector

THE Philippine Foundation for Vaccination (PFV) Wednesday, April 29, 2026, expressed concerns over the huge gap in terms of immunization coverage for the working age, especially when compared to children and the elderly.

Speaking at a media conference, PFV Vice President Bryan Posadas said it is widely observed in the medical sector that most of the working age population rarely get their required vaccines, such as against influenza and pneumonia.

"Pediatricians are doing so well in vaccinating kids. However, there is a huge gap when we talk about adults. Many of us, when we enter the working age, we stop taking vaccines," said Posada.

"Many get vaccinated again only when they are already senior citizens. But vaccination must be done as often as possible or based on their schedule," he added.

He said such a vaccination coverage gap in the working age population is wrong as it could mean loss of income.

"Our problem is, if someone we work with develops cough, cold, or flu, it will infect others. We are now talking about the productivity of the worker. One day that they are down with flu, that would mean an impact on their finances," said Posada.

Call to PhilHealth

The organization of vaccination advocates called on the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to consider establishing programs that will provide the public with free vaccines.

Posadas said they are hopeful that PhilHealth will offer free vaccines next following the introduction of its Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment (Gamot) program, wherein it provides free select outpatient medicines.

"We sincerely hope that PhilHealth will start considering giving free vaccines as well through partners. That is how we can prevent illnesses," said Posadas.

"Let's look at it not just as costs. Let's look at it as a prevention for further complications that would cause more harm," he added.

He said they are optimistic that their call would not go unheeded considering the current direction of PhilHealth and its programs.

"We have high hopes for that because PhilHealth has their programs like Yakap (Yaman ng Kalusugan Program) and Gamot. It means they are going to the primary care route, and working on (disease) prevention," said Posada. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)