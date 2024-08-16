P&G partners with QBO Innovation to champion Filipino startups’ innovative solutions with vGrow SHOWQASE

PROCTER & Gamble (P&G) Philippines has forged a strategic partnership with QBO Innovation to launch the first-ever vGrow SHOWQASE in the Philippines aimed at harnessing the untapped potential of the Philippine startup ecosystem and finding innovative partners who share P&G’s vision for sustainable growth and serving Filipino consumers.

P&G, maker of trusted household brands like Safeguard, Ariel, Downy, and Pampers, launched the vGrow program to drive innovative solutions across multiple stages of its operations. The program aligns with the company's commitment to deliver superior products to its consumers through innovative initiatives and solutions.

The vGrow program was first launched in 2017 and has been implemented in countries including India, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and New Zealand, fostering innovation and collaboration with startups, small businesses, and other partners in key markets worldwide.

The program is in partnership with QBO Innovation, a division of Ideaspace that consults for and engages with government agencies, academic institutions, international development agencies, and private sector enterprises in driving digital transformation strategies, developing innovation ecosystems, and accelerating technology startup growth.

QBO curated a selection of 18 high-potential startups to present their innovative solutions to P&G's top executives, including Agraj Sharma, P&G Philippines General Manager, Shivangi Jain, Purchasing Senior Director of P&G APAC, as well as and Marlon De Vera, Purchasing Director of P&G Philippines. The vGrow program opened doors for business collaboration and networking opportunities to further explore partnerships within P&G’s extensive network.

Opening the event, P&G General Manager Agraj Sharma shared, “Throughout almost 90 years of operations in the country, P&G’s mission has always been to understand and serve consumers with the best solutions for their daily needs. We are excited to partner with QBO and all these companies to uncover innovative solutions to P&G’s biggest opportunities and toughest problems. This will enable us to serve more consumers with superior, value-creating brand experiences.”

During the vGrow SHOWQASE launch event, Ideaspace | QBO Innovation Executive Director Jay Fajardo highlighted that the country's startup ecosystem is poised to thrive in the growing digital economy, which was valued at $6.45 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to $35 billion by 2025.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a surge in tech-savvy consumers. With about 73 percent of the country’s population, or approximately 118 million Filipinos, whose average age is 25, the market is now more technologically inclined, presenting a significant opportunity for Filipino startups and businesses to maximize and explore,” said Fajardo.

The vGrow SHOWQASE is an open innovation program designed to connect external partners and startups with innovative solutions to P&G Philippines' business challenges and opportunities, fostering a dynamic and collaborative ecosystem.

The companies participating in the first vGrow SHOWQASE program are in the post-MVP (Minimum Viable Product) stage in the Human Resources and Employee Health and Wellness, Sales Development and Retail Operations, Transport and Logistics, Market Strategy and Promotions, Customization and Value Added Services, and Brand and Creative industries. The list includes Amplify, Betterteem, Chamni’s Eye, CognitiveAI, DHL, Happy Benefits, LOCAD, Maya, MASA Inc., Margarett Enterprises Inc., MobileOptima-Tarkie, Ninja Van, Pickaroo, POLKA.PH, Shuttlerock, Storewise, and Xeleqt AI.

After the pitching sessions, three startups received special awards: CognitiveAI was awarded the Most Innovative Solution, Betterteem received the Best Pitcher award, and DHL was recognized with the Industry Leadership award.

Ideaspace | QBO Innovation President Rene “Butch” Meily expressed his gratitude to P&G Philippines for the partnership.

“We extend our gratitude to P&G for supporting the vGrow program. Innovation is disrupting the world and giving birth to new industries. While we need corporate support for startups, companies also stand to benefit greatly from this collaboration. I urge all of you to embrace this dynamic exchange. Do not let the future pass you by, but seize the opportunity to be at the forefront of innovation. Together, we have the power to shape a new world, one where creativity and collaboration pave the way for unprecedented advancements.” (PR)