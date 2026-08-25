PGH opens doors to non-leptospirosis NKTI patients

FOLLOWING reports that the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) has already reached a "full bed capacity" status due to the rise in patients afflicted with leptospirosis, the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) has expressed its readiness to provide assistance.

In a statement, PGH has declared its readiness to accommodate NKTI patients that are non-leptospirosis cases.

"As with many hospitals during this flooding season, PGH and NKTI are both attending to more leptospirosis patients," said PGH. "Even so, and in the spirit of shared responsibility, PGH remains ready to receive non-leptospirosis cases currently under NKTI's care."

Doing so, it said, will allow NKTI to focus more on leptospirosis cases.

"(This is) to allow NKTI to direct more of its capacity toward leptospirosis patients requiring specialized renal care," said PGH.

On Monday, August 24, the Department of Health (DOH) activated its patient navigation system to address the surge in leptospirosis cases.

The DOH said all hospitals facing bed capacity concerns can coordinate with the Health Emergency Management Bureau's Operation Center for patient navigation.

But aside from the patient navigation system, the DOH said a total of 33 of its hospitals have established Leptospirosis Fast Lanes.

In a statement, the DOH said 33 DOH hospitals across Luzon have established express lanes to specifically handle cases of leptospirosis.

"Currently, 33 DOH hospitals across Metro Manila and Regions I, II, III, and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) have activated a Leptospirosis Fast Lane or Express Lane to ensure an immediate response for patients requiring hospitalization," said the DOH.

In the National Capital Region, opening Leptospirosis Fast Lanes are San Lorenzo Ruiz General Hospital, East Avenue Medical Center, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium, Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, Philippine Orthopedic Center, San Lazaro Hospital, Valenzuela Medical Center, Tondo Medical Center, Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center, Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center, Rizal Medical Center, Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center, National Children's Hospital, Lung Center of the Philippines, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Philippine Children's Medical Center, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, Philippine Heart Center, and National Center for Mental Health.

Also having express lanes for leptospirosis cases are in the Far North Luzon General Hospital and Training Center, and Luis Hora Memorial Regional Hospital in the Cordillera Administrative Region; Ilocos Sur Medical Center, Region 1 Medical Center, Conrado F. Estrella Regional Medical and Trauma Center, Ilocos Training Center and Regional Medical Center, and Mariano Marcos Memorial and Medical Center in the Ilocos Region; Southern Isabela Medical Center in the Cagayan Valley; and Talavera General Hospital, Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center, and Joni Villanueva General Hospital in Central Luzon.

The health department similarly directed DOH hospitals to activate their respective surge capacity management protocols.

"Through surge capacity management, we will ensure that there is sufficient bed capacity and medication for patients requiring admission," said the DOH.

It said the move is in preparation for the projected rise in leptospirosis cases in the coming days.

"Further increase in leptospirosis cases is expected, especially given that leptospirosis has an incubation period of five to 15 days," said the DOH.

As of August 22, the DOH has recorded a total of 4,285 cases of leptospirosis across the country. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)