PH acquires 12 FA-50 combat jets from South Korea

MANILA – The Department of National Defense (DND) announced on Saturday the acquisition of 12 FA-50 Block 70 light combat aircraft from Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd. (KAI).

The DND and the South Korean manufacturer sealed a deal earlier this month, formalizing the contract valued at more than USD700 million.

The comprehensive package includes mission equipment, integrated logistics support, and a training and logistics information system.

The Korea-made combat jet represents the latest evolution of the FA-50 platform, featuring advanced avionics, modern radar systems, and extended operational range.

“Its acquisition marks a significant enhancement to the country’s air defense capabilities and aligns with the DND’s Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept,” the DND said.

The department said this underscores the Philippine government’s “continued commitment to national defense” and further strengthens its bilateral defense cooperation with South Korea.

The delivery of the aircraft will be carried out in phases over the next five years, with full completion targeted by 2030.

The DND earlier acquired 12 FA-50 aircraft from KAI for PHP18.9 billion under the AFP Modernization Program.

The Philippine Air Force said proposals to acquire additional FA-50s are under Rehorizon 3 of the modernization initiative. (With a report from Priam Nepomuceno/PNA)