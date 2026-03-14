PH, AIT partner to boost innovation, agri workforce

MANILA – The Philippines has partnered with the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) to advance innovation and empower the workforce in the agriculture sector, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Friday.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed in Bangkok, Thailand on March 11.

In a statement, DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the five-year academic-government partnership will help the Philippines achieve food security and sustainability targets despite today’s toughest agricultural challenges.

These challenges climate variability, resource constraints, and pest and disease pressures.

"This partnership will strengthen scientific and academic communities, empower the next generation of agricultural leaders, and generate practical knowledge to support sustainable agricultural development,” Tiu Laurel said.

“Progress in agriculture is progress for our people. Through this collaboration, we affirm our belief in the power of collective expertise and partnerships to drive meaningful and lasting impact.”

The partnership is expected to create a dynamic pipeline of trained professionals, facilitate knowledge exchange between the Philippines and Thailand, and foster the development of technologies and practices that enhance productivity and resilience in the agricultural sector.

The MOU sets a framework for cooperation in multiple areas, including joint PhD and Master’s programs, professional development opportunities, consultancy services, collaborative research, and publications.

It also establishes avenues for exploring additional initiatives of mutual interest, aiming to turn research into practical solutions that benefit farmers, students, and the wider agricultural sector.

The DA and AIT also aim to leverage the partnership to address pressing global and regional challenges, from climate-smart farming to sustainable resource management.

By combining academic rigor with government policy priorities, the collaboration seeks to generate solutions that are both innovative and scalable, benefiting not only the Filipino agricultural sector but the broader Southeast Asian region.

Both institutions plan to monitor and evaluate the impact of joint initiatives closely, ensuring that the partnership delivers measurable outcomes for farmers, researchers, and rural communities alike.

Through the agreement, the DA and AIT aim to create a more innovative, resilient, and food-secure future, demonstrating the potential of strategic partnerships to address complex agricultural challenges in an increasingly uncertain global landscape. (PNA)