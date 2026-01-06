PH annual average inflation closes at 1.7 percent

THE country’s inflation rate for 2025 settled at 1.7 percent, below the government’s 2.0 to 4.0 percent target range for the year, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Tuesday, January 6, 2026.
In a report, the PSA said the Philippines’ headline inflation increased to 1.8 percent in December 2025 from 1.5 percent during the month prior.
The agency said the uptrend was brought about by the faster year-on-year increment in the index of the heavily weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages at 1.4 percent during the month from 0.1 percent in November 2025, and of clothing and footwear at 2.2 percent from 1.8 percent in the previous month.
The indices of food and non-alcoholic; housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels; and restaurants and accommodation services were the top three contributors of in the December headline inflation.
The PSA said the country’s annual average inflation rate was far lower than the 2024 annual average inflation rate of 3.2 percent.
It said the significant decrease can be attributed to the lower annual average increase in the indices of the heavily weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages at 1.2 percent in 2025 from 4.4 percent in 2024; and restaurants and accommodation services at 2.4 percent from 4.8 percent.
The PSA also recorded lower annual average inflation rates for the following commodity groups:
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, 3.8 percent from 4.6 percent;
Clothing and footwear, 1.8 percent from 3.2 percent;
Furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance, 2.2 percent from 2.9 percent;
Health, 2.6 percent from 2.8 percent;
Recreation, sport and culture, 2.1 percent from 3.3 percent;
Education services, 3.8 percent from 4.3 percent; and
Personal care, and miscellaneous goods and services, 2.5 percent from 3.3 percent
Of the 1.7 percent annual average inflation, 30.8 percent share or 0.5 percentage point came from the index of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels; 27.1 percent share or 0.5 percentage point from food and non-alcoholic beverages; and 13.8 percent share or 0.2 percentage point from restaurants and accommodation services.
In a statement, the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DepDev) said the lower annual average inflation rate can be attributed to the proactive and well-coordinated government measures to stabilize prices and safeguard the purchasing power of Filipino households.
“Despite global headwinds and domestic challenges, the Philippine economy has remained resilient against inflationary pressures due to the government’s timely and targeted interventions. Building on this momentum, the government will continue to pursue prudent fiscal and monetary coordination and advance structural reforms to sustain the downward inflation trend and support inclusive growth in 2026 and beyond,” said DepDev Secretary Arsenio Balisacan.
Balisacan vowed that the government will continue to implement policies that temper price pressures and maintain the inflation rate within the 2.0 to 4.0 percent target range for 2026 to 2028.
He said a key component of this approach is the P297.1-billion allocation for the agriculture sector in the 2026 national budget that is seen to boost farmer productivity and strengthen food security through measures such as: the construction of farm-to-market roads and bridges; development of food hubs, cold storage facilities, and rice mills; and programs to help maintain affordable prices of agricultural products.
To address the impact of rising electricity demand and manage energy-related price pressures, the Department of Energy is accelerating the completion of 200 power generation projects, ensuring that committed capacity comes online as scheduled and meets safety and reliability standards.
“These policy initiatives form part of our broader thrust to attain food security, improve human capital, and enhance the quality and efficiency of public service delivery -- priorities that enable inclusive, broad-based growth for all Filipinos,” Balisacan added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)