PH annual average inflation closes at 1.7 percent

THE country’s inflation rate for 2025 settled at 1.7 percent, below the government’s 2.0 to 4.0 percent target range for the year, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

In a report, the PSA said the Philippines’ headline inflation increased to 1.8 percent in December 2025 from 1.5 percent during the month prior.

The agency said the uptrend was brought about by the faster year-on-year increment in the index of the heavily weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages at 1.4 percent during the month from 0.1 percent in November 2025, and of clothing and footwear at 2.2 percent from 1.8 percent in the previous month.

The indices of food and non-alcoholic; housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels; and restaurants and accommodation services were the top three contributors of in the December headline inflation.

The PSA said the country’s annual average inflation rate was far lower than the 2024 annual average inflation rate of 3.2 percent.

It said the significant decrease can be attributed to the lower annual average increase in the indices of the heavily weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages at 1.2 percent in 2025 from 4.4 percent in 2024; and restaurants and accommodation services at 2.4 percent from 4.8 percent.

The PSA also recorded lower annual average inflation rates for the following commodity groups: