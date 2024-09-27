PH Army holds 1st 'Katihan' patrol in Bulacan

MANILA – The Philippine Army (PA) is holding a six-day inaugural edition of the "Katihan" Patrol that aims to boost the operational capabilities of its participants.

In a statement Thursday, PA spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said the send-off ceremony took place at the First Scout Ranger Regiment (FSRR) headquarters at Camp Tecson in San Miguel, Bulacan on Wednesday, participated by the Army's major units.

"'Katihan' Patrol 2024 aims to comprehensively assess the operational capabilities of 153 personnel from various PAMUs [Philippine Army Major Units] through a demanding 50-kilometer patrol exercise covering Bulacan's rugged terrain," Dema-ala said.

The exercise replicates the United Kingdom's Exercise Cambrian Patrol which saw the FSRR team winning silver medals in 2019 and 2023.

Participants are expected to show their operational excellence in military briefing, close-quarter battle, prisoner of war handling, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense, reconnaissance patrol, river crossing, patrol base operations, call for fire procedures, land mine breaching and explosive identification, tactical combat casualty care, jungle raid, and marksmanship skills.

"This activity will also prepare tactical units to be at par with allied forces worldwide that participate in international military training activities and exercises," Dema-ala said. (PNA)