PH athletes ready for 2026 ASEAN Para Games campaign

MANILA – The Philippines will send 216 athletes to the ASEAN Para Games scheduled January 20-26 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Wheelchair racer Jerrold Pete Mangliwan, who competed at the Paralympic Games in 2024 (Paris, France), 2016 (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) and 2020 (Tokyo, Japan), has been chosen as flag bearer in the opening ceremony parade of nations.

Of the 19 sports calendared, the Filipinos will not compete in blind football, wheelchair tennis and wheelchair shooting.

Philippine Paralympic Committee Secretary General Goody Custodio — appointed chef de mission and to be assisted by Milette Bonoan and Francis Diaz — said the athletes have returned to training after the Christmas and New Year break, and are in high spirits as the competition nears.

The athletes will leave in three batches, two on Jan. 15 and one on Jan. 16.

Custodio, who will leave with Bonoan on Jan. 12 to attend the chef de mission meeting, cited cycling, badminton and table tennis as sports where the Philippines may also win medals.

At the 2023 edition in Cambodia, the Philippines placed fifth behind Indonesia (159 golds, 148 silvers and 94 bronzes), Thailand (126-110-92), Vietnam (66-58-77) and Malaysia (50-38-35).

Swimmer Angel Mae Otom won four of the 33 golds won by the Philippines, which also grabbed 33 silvers and 50 bronzes. (PNA)