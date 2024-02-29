PH, Australia sign 3 agreements on various issues during Marcos’ visit

“The challenges that we face may be formidable, but equally formidable is our resolve. We will not yield. Then as now, the security and continued prosperity of the region -- of countries like Australia -- relies upon that effort. Just as we fought to build our rules-based international order, so are we now fighting to protect it,” he said.

He maintained, though, that the Philippines has an abiding interest in keeping its seas free and open, and in ensuring unimpeded passage and freedom of navigation as he noted the importance of upholding, preservation and defending the unified and universal character of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea as the constitution of the oceans.

In a joint press conference after a meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Marcos said the two countries discussed ways to amplify their joint maritime activities, as they both acknowledge the ties between Australia and the Philippines particularly on defense, maritime cooperation, non-traditional security concerns, trade and investment, development cooperation, multilateral collaboration and people-to-people linkages.

“Defense and security remain a key area of cooperation between the Philippines and of Australia. We look forward to amplifying our joint activities and the capacity-building efforts in this regard,” said Marcos.

In terms of cyber and critical technology, Marcos said the Philippines is looking forward to sharing information and best practices with Australia, including the conduct of capacity building, promoting a secured digital economy, and achieving greater understanding of the application of international law norms in cyberspace.

The cooperation on effective implementation of the respective competition laws and policies of the Philippines and Australia is one of the practical ways of the two countries to strengthen economic relations through the sharing of best practices and the conduct of capacity building on matters involving merger regulations, competition laws, and investigative techniques relevant to implementing competition laws.

Marcos and Albanese also discussed greater bilateral economic cooperation, which will allow both the Philippines and Australia to withstand shocks, to be resilient against economic coercion, and to provide an enabling environment for businesses and labor markets.

He added that they both look forward to more robust people-to-people ties to drive greater cooperation between the two countries and its peoples.

“The significant Filipino diaspora, the fifth largest immigrant community here in Australia, has contributed significantly to the economic and cultural wellbeing not only of our country, but yours as well,” the President said.

“It is also an undeniable indicator of Australia’s openness to embrace a globalized and interconnected world. Both the Philippines and Australia welcome future consultations and dialogues as we explore and map the uncharted waters that can bring in new opportunities for a closer and stronger relationship between our two countries,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)