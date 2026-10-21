PH authorities tracking 3 micro-scam hubs in Metro Manila

AUTHORITIES are zeroing in on three active “micro scam hubs” in Metro Manila that are victimizing mostly senior citizens, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

In a press conference, Remulla vowed stronger coordination among the police, local government units and member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) to address these scam hubs, which have shifted to smaller, more discreet operations to evade law enforcement.

He made the remark following the order of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to put an end to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) and other illegal activities within the country’s territory.

“The new trend is they are micro hubs of 10 to 15 to 20 (individuals) who stay in a house. It’s not like before. Before what he had here the industry 5,000 people in one building. Now they rent small houses and then we are after them. Our intelligence sharing between all local agencies are strong so we are going after them one by one,” said Remulla.

Remulla said authorities are using intelligence sharing, broadband usage and the movements of suspicious individuals to track down suspected scam hub operations run by both foreigners and Filipinos.

He said they are also using dismissed police and military personnel as henchmen.

The issue was among those discussed during the 20th Asean Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime in Makati City, where member states discussed the growing threat of cross-border criminal networks.

Remulla emphasized that scam hubs are an international problem, emerging across Southeast Asia and even Europe.

He acknowledged continuing challenges in securing the country's borders, particularly against individuals who enter or leave through “backdoor” routes.

Remulla said the Philippines' extensive coastline makes border security a complicated challenge that requires sustained enforcement and regional cooperation.

He, however, assured the public that the government is upgrading surveillance technology and enforcement capabilities, including those of the Philippine Coast Guard, the Philippine National Police and the Bureau of Immigration, while strengthening cooperation with neighboring countries. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)