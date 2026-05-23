PH backs UN resolution endorsing ICJ climate crisis ruling

MANILA – The Philippines voted in favor of a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution endorsing a legal opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on states’ obligations to protect the environment from greenhouse gas emissions.

The resolution was adopted by the UNGA on May 20, garnering 141 votes in favor, eight against, and 28 abstentions following intense discussions and several proposed amendments.

In its statement during the voting session, the Philippines described the resolution as “measured and balanced” for supporting the advisory opinion while calling for compliance.

“The Philippines welcomes the adoption [of the resolution] and stands ready to work with all member states to give life to the advisory opinion faithfully, effectively, and with urgency,” it said.

The ICJ advisory opinion, issued in July 2025, states that governments are obligated to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels.

It affirmed that industrialized nations have “additional obligations” to take the lead in combating climate change and that states may incur legal responsibility if they fail to meet these obligations.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., in previous remarks before the United Nations, described climate change as the “greatest global threat” that reflects a historical injustice in which those least responsible suffer the most.

The Philippines said the ICJ advisory opinion was a legal milestone “long overdue.”

The landmark advisory opinion stemmed from a request by the UNGA for the ICJ to clarify states’ obligations under international law to protect the climate system and other parts of the environment from greenhouse gas emissions. (PNA)